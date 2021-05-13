Robert De Niro Injures Leg on Set of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Robert De Niro is headed home after suffering an injury while working on Martin Scorsese's highly-anticipated upcoming project with Leo DiCaprio.

Production sources as well as sources connected to De Niro tell us the actor hurt his leg during filming of "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Oklahoma. He boarded a flight late Thursday for his home in New York City and plans to see a doctor Friday. The extent of the injury is unclear.

As for whether it'll delay production, a source close to De Niro tells us the actor was already planning to go home for a few weeks, but a production source tells us crew members were told they'll have Friday off because of the injury ... so it's possible there were still a couple scenes for De Niro to shoot.