Jennifer Lawrence Injured by Glass On Set of New Movie With Timothee Chalamet

Jennifer Lawrence was injured on a movie set early Friday morning, after a "controlled glass explosion" went haywire ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to the production tell TMZ, Jennifer was shooting "Don't Look Up" in Boston with Timothee Chalamet when they were filming the final scene at 1 AM. JLaw was inside a restaurant when a window was supposed to explode as part of the scene.

The explosion did not go as planned and we're told a shard of glass cut Lawrence's eyelid and it would not stop bleeding.

The extent of her injury is unclear, although we're told "it wasn't that bad." Nevertheless, we're told production was shut down for the scheduled Friday shooting.