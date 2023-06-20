Al Pacino's Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Says Newborn Son Can Be Whatever

... He Can Be Anything!!!

Play video content

Al Pacino's newborn son won't be pressured to follow in his famous father's footsteps ... the child's mother says the kid is free to pursue pretty much anything he wants.

We got Al's girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, Tuesday in Los Angeles and our photog asked if she's going to put their kid into acting.

Noor tells us her baby boy "can do anything he wants" ... so it sounds like he's going to have some say in his future, which is a good thing.

Al's much younger baby mama also told us she's excited for motherhood ... as we first reported, she recently gave birth to a boy they named Roman Pacino.

Of course, Al is 83 ... which means he will be 101 by the time Roman turns 18.