Noor Alfallah Says Al Pacino's An 'Amazing' Father To Their Son, Unsure About Marriage
Al Pacino's GF Noor Alfallah heaped some serious praise on the acting icon's fatherhood skills -- but don't be fooled ... 'cause her stance on not tying the knot anytime soon hasn't budged.
We caught up with Noor in Beverly Hills Monday ... and she's still singing the same old tune about not being the marrying type, telling us she’s just not sure about getting hitched.
Noor also mentions their young son is doing great ... and basically looks like a mash-up of both her and Pacino.
It seems like one happy family ... despite Noor sticking to her guns about not planning to marry her much-older boo Al -- her position she first shared with us last year.
But they're still happily together ... Noor has full physical custody of Roman and shares joint legal custody of him ... news TMZ first broke.