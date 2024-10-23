Laura Loomer Says Bill Maher's Calling Her a 'Bimbo' to Discredit Her Reporting

Laura Loomer is firing off at Bill Maher, calling him out for trying to destroy her career by portraying her as a "floozy" -- and she thinks it's because she's crushing Democrats with her journalism.

We spoke with the right-leaning activist -- who's suing Maher for defamation for what she calls his false claim she's having an affair with Donald Trump ... something she thinks he's only doing because she's broken major stories involving Democratic heavyweights.

Loomer flaunts a few of these stories ... saying she was the one who broke the news about Tim Walz's family planning to vote against him and Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.

She also claims to have broken stories about Doug Emhoff's affair with the family's nanny in his first marriage, and the lawsuit against New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan for refusing to turn over financial disclosures.

President Trump shouts out Laura Loomer:



"You don't want to be Loomered. If you're Loomered, you're in big trouble. It's the end of your career, in a sense!"

In fact, Trump even coined the term "Loomered" to describe the results of her investigative work. Laura claims the former prez credits her for helping keep FL Governor Ron DeSantis from winning the Republican party's nomination.

As a result, Loomer says she thinks people have "decided to target me as if I'm some sort of floozy or bimbo" in order to protect the political left from her criticism.

As for Maher's remark -- joke, really -- on his show, "Real Time," claiming she's sleeping with Trump ... Laura says tons of people have flown on DJT's plane with him, yet she's the only one being accused of having an affair with him.

Loomer also takes issue with Maher calling her a 9/11 conspiracy theorist, claiming there's no evidence of this. According to The Associated Press, Loomer posted "9/11 was an Inside Job!" last year.

ICYMI ... on 'Real Time' last month, Bill speculated Trump was banging Loomer -- a claim she blasted as totally untrue. She filed a lawsuit against Bill and HBO for the claims, demanding $150 million in restitution.