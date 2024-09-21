Donald Trump Calls Bill Maher a 'Sloppy' Host with 'B and C List Guests'

Donald Trump's firing back at Bill Maher finally ... calling him a "befuddled mess" about one week after the show host speculated Trump was sleeping with far-right activist Laura Loomer.

The former POTUS fired off a long Truth Social post Saturday morning ... taking aim at Maher, MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle and New York Times contributor Bret Stephens for their panel on "Real Time with Bill Maher" Friday night.

You can read the post for yourself ... but, basically, Trump calls Maher a sloppy and tired host who's obsessed with him -- slamming his "B and C list guests" who always seem to take aim at him.

He calls out Ruhle for basically being a puppet to the Democratic party ... and says Stephens needs to get a new job -- somewhere far from the "FAILING" New York Times.

Friday night's panel could just be the straw that broke this elephant's back -- 'cause Maher's been taking him to task for a while now ... but last week's episode was something else.

Play video content HBO

One of the biggest controversies ... Maher promoted the theory that Trump was sleeping with Laura Loomer, a far-right activist who ran for Congress in 2020.

Maher said, "Who's Trump f***ing? Because I said, 'it's not nobody.' He's been a dog for too long. And it's not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week."

Loomer fired back after the ep ... threatening to sue BM for defamation for promoting a "complete and blatant lie" -- and calling out the disrespect to the former prez and First Lady.