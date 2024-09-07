Bill Maher Says Trump has 'Big Ick Energy,' But So Does the Left

Play video content HBO

Bill Maher spared no one Friday night, labeling Donald Trump as icky, but then spraying the left with the same label.

The 'Real Time' host zeroed in on the reaction to RFK Jr. throwing his support behind Trump, but it wasn't the reaction to Bobby that rankled Bill ... it was the reaction to his wife, Cheryl Hines.

Cheryl took a barrage of incoming from folks on social media ... notably, "West Wing" star Bradley Whitford, who tweeted this ... "Hey cherylhines, way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind an adjudicated rapist who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage."

Hey @CherylHines, way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated rapist who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights. Gutsy. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage. https://t.co/DrhXY3npcF — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 24, 2024 @BradleyWhitford

So what? Whitford is demanding that Cheryl divorce her husband? He doesn't say what exactly would satisfy him, but Bill says the "ick factor" clearly has a place on his name tag -- mansplaining to a woman Larry David calls the nicest person in Hollywood -- and Larry's not alone. As BM says, even the Mafia doesn't go after wives.

Bill notes it wasn't always this way with Dems ... even Obama warned his party at the DNC not to assume the worst in people with whom we disagree ... that we not shame and scold them. Thing is ... Obama's saying this because it's become a thing with Dems on social media, at least according to Bill.