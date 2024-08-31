Bill Maher Rails On Doctors, Rehab Centers That Fuel Drug Addicts' Addiction

Play video content HBO

Bill Maher is angry over Matthew Perry's death ... the actor who was the most visible drug addict in the world, who scored the drugs that killed him from his own doctors.

The "Real Time" host went off on doctors who fueled the fatal addictions of Perry, Michael Jackson, Prince, Tom Petty, Elvis, and on and on.

At the root of the problem -- $$$. Doctors make a fortune, and so do pharmaceutical companies, that pushed 145 BILLION Oxy and hydrocodone pills in the U.S. between 2006 and 2019, resulting in 210,000 fatal OD's.

And, don't get BM started on rehab centers. The last one Matthew Perry visited just weened him off an old drug and gave him a new one.

As for ketamine ... well, it's definitely the new thing -- again -- and wait till you watch the video and see the online ad for the drug. So simple to get, and it even comes with a kit.