Bill Maher Bluntly Predicts Travis Kelce Will Dump Taylor Swift

Play video content Club Random with Bill Maher

Bill Maher's making it perfectly clear ... it's loud and clear he ain't no Swiftie -- going as far as to predict Travis Kelce will dump the hell outta Taylor Swift sooner or later.

He vented to Haliey Welch, AKA "Hawk Tuah," on his 'Club Random' podcast ... saying the singer was too old to be rocking the Kansas City Chief's jersey at his games, and thought her high school-style declarations of love will end up being too much for Travis.

"Hawk Tuah" came to Taylor's defense ... saying she should do whatever makes her happy ... and while Maher begrudgingly agreed, he bluntly predicted, "He's gonna dump her, though, You know that? With her, it's like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl, you know you're gonna get dumped. You just don't know when."

Haliey stayed positive in the face of Bill's cynicism ... saying if the breakup were to happen, Swifties like herself would just get another killer album. Taylor’s breakups are basically a hit factory!

Haliey said, “It won’t be ‘F**k John Mayer’ anymore, it’ll be ‘F**k Travis,’” referencing Taylor’s 2010 hit "Dear John."

To that point, Maher says TS singing about her exes is tacky, in his opinion, and suggests maybe she should recognize her recurring love life theme, and consider a song titled “Maybe It’s Me.”

Actually, Bill, she did already record "Anti-Hero" -- y'know, the one where she sings, "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."

Play video content TMZ Studios

Of course, while he's predicting doom ... Swifties have been celebrating the anniversary of Travis first shooting his shot with Taylor.