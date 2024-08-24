Bill Maher Says Kamala Harris Isn't 'Brat,' But Donald Trump Is

Play video content HBO

Kamala Harris is fully embracing the "Brat" tag Gen Z supporters, and Charli XCX, have put on her -- but Bill Maher just doesn't see it, and says the singer's actually describing Donald Trump to a T.

Bill dug into the Brat phenomenon on Friday's episode of 'Real Time' with his guest CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins -- fully unpacking the label for any boomers or Gen Xers who still don't get it. He read out Charli's definition ... “Just that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes."

Maher argued all of that sounds way more like Trump, and, more to the point, he added ... "I don't want my president to be this!"

Kaitlin, who covers the White House, didn't disagree, but also explained the whole Brat thing is more about the vibe -- “I don’t think everyone in the Harris campaign, certainly not in the White House, fully understood ‘brat’ either. But I think they leaned into it in the sense of how it appeals to young voters. And if older voters don’t get it, it’s not a big deal.”

She noted Trump is also trying to reach younger voters with memes and lots of podcast appearances.