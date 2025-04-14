'Dazed and Confused' Actor Nicky Katt Died by Suicide, No Note Found

"Dazed and Confused" actor Nicky Katt died by suicide at his home in California, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... Katt's body was discovered hanging inside his L.A. area apartment by his landlord on April 8.

Our sources say the landlord visited Katt's apartment about a week earlier, telling him his rent was due, and he needed to pay it.

We're told when the landlord returned five days later, the apartment door was open, and Katt was hanging inside his bedroom. Our sources say Katt did not leave a suicide note, and that he'd been deceased for more than a day when he was found.

Born in South Dakota, Katt became a recognizable face in dozens of Hollywood TV shows and films throughout the '80s and '90s. His TV credits include "Monk," "Law & Order" and "Boston Public," where he landed the standout role of teacher Harry Senate.

He also scored parts in several well-known films, including "A Time to Kill," "Sin City," "Boiler Room," "School of Rock," "The Way of the Gun" and, of course, the super popular "Dazed and Confused," in which he played tough guy Clint Bruno.

Katt was married to a woman named Annie Morse from 1999 to 2001, but they divorced. He was 54.

RIP