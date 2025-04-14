Gayle King, Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez Going to Space, Watch Live

Play video content

Blue Origin is sending a bunch of women to the final frontier ... and TMZ is steaming live as Gayle King, Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez blast off into space.

One of Jeff Bezos' rockets is set to launch at 9:30 AM ET from West Texas ... and the girl gang going into orbit also includes NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

Monday's mission, dubbed NS-31, is the 11th human flight for Blue Origin ... and the 31st overall for the Amazon founder's space tourism venture.

Jeff has already been to space ... and now it's his fiancée's turn.

The spaceflight will be relatively short ... the women will travel 62 miles above Earth to the Kármán line, the boundary that separates our atmosphere from space ... and after a few minutes of weightlessness in orbit, the capsule carrying the women will fall back to Earth.

