Gayle King, Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez Going to Space, Watch Live

Gayle, Katy, Lauren We're Going To Space!!!

Published
blue-origin-Live-Stream-2
Blue Origin is sending a bunch of women to the final frontier ... and TMZ is steaming live as Gayle King, Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez blast off into space.

041425-blue-origin-drive-up-v2
Blue Origin

One of Jeff Bezos' rockets is set to launch at 9:30 AM ET from West Texas ... and the girl gang going into orbit also includes NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

041425_blue_origin_launch_loading_kal
SAYING GOODBYE
Blue Origin

Monday's mission, dubbed NS-31, is the 11th human flight for Blue Origin ... and the 31st overall for the Amazon founder's space tourism venture.

022725_gayle_king_space_kal 2/27/25
READY FOR LAUNCH!!!
TMZ.com

Jeff has already been to space ... and now it's his fiancée's turn.

072021_blue_origin_launch_landing_kal 7/20/21
WE HAVE LIFTOFF!!!
Blue Origin

The spaceflight will be relatively short ... the women will travel 62 miles above Earth to the Kármán line, the boundary that separates our atmosphere from space ... and after a few minutes of weightlessness in orbit, the capsule carrying the women will fall back to Earth.

030725_-lauren_sanchez-kal
THE CREW

All told, the mission will take about 11 minutes from blastoff to landing ... so keep your eyes peeled on the live stream!!!

