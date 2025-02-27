Gayle King's Going to Space With Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez on All-Female Blue Origin Mission

Play video content CBS

Who says women can’t break the glass ceiling? Gayle King's smashing through and heading straight to the stars, 'cause she's joining a bunch of trailblazing women making their way into space.

Gayle just announced she’s part of the historic all-woman crew for Blue Origin’s next flight to the edge of space -- set to launch this spring.

Gayle explained she initially turned it down, but she admits that if the crew nailed the mission and she wasn’t there, she’d be kicking herself. Now, she’s gonna be along for the ride!

Gayle also gave a shoutout to the powerhouse women she’ll be joining on the mission -- pop star Katy Perry, business mogul Lauren Sánchez, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil-rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

Lauren also shared the big news on her IG ... saying she hopes it’ll spark big dreams and inspire people to reach for the stars.

