Gayle King Says Malia Obama Will Be Successful Without Famous Last Name

Play video content TMZ.com

Gayle King says Malia Obama doesn't need her father's famous last name to make it in Hollywood ... because her work speaks for itself.

We got Gayle in New York City on Thursday and our photog asked her about Malia dropping Obama from the credits in her movies and rolling with her first and middle names.

Play video content The Pivot Podcast

Malia wants people to focus on her art and not her Obama heritage.

Gayle says people already know who Malia is, but it doesn't matter anyway because Malia has an eye for film.

Gayle's got high praise for Malia ... telling us her stuff is "knockout" and not just because she was born an Obama.

Nepo babies are getting a negative stigma in Hollywood now, but Gayle's saying Malia's got the chops to make it on talent and merit alone.