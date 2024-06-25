Gayle King Doubles Down on Timberlake Support Post-DWI, Over Cancel Culture

Play video content TMZ.com

Gayle King's continuing to stick by Justin Timberlake through his DWI drama ... slamming cancel culture for pouncing on people over one misstep, which is what she considers this.

We caught Gayle King in NYC Tuesday, and she reiterated her stance that initially caught flak -- namely, defending JT. While she doesn't condone drunk driving, which she clarified again here, she also says this doesn't make Justin a reckless or irresponsible person.

Gayle admits it was (allegedly) a huge blunder on JT's part -- but she thinks he's genuinely regretful ... even though his attorney has telegraphed a different vibe. Either way ... GK's tired of trying to cancel people so freaking quickly over single, high-profile slip-ups.

Gayle acknowledges she ain't even best buds with the singer ... but she knows plenty of people who deserve the "reckless" label -- and according to her, Justin isn't one of them.

You'll recall ... Gayle initially sang JT's praises as an upstanding guy following his arrest, calling his slip-up a "stupid mistake" on "CBS Mornings" -- making it clear she pitied him, despite most of the internet mocking him.

As we reported ... Timberlake was arrested for DWI last week in Sag Harbor, New York after cops claimed he blew through a stop sign and swerved between lanes.

Justin spent the night in jail before being released without bail following his arraignment.