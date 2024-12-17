Gayle King Says Stephen Colbert Dancing With Oprah Was Best Part of Birthday Bash

Play video content TMZ.com

Gayle King is thanking Stephen Colbert and Oprah Winfrey for providing the entertainment at her surprise birthday party ... telling us their dance moves totally made her night.

We got Gayle in New York City on Tuesday and our photog asked her about last week's big bash, which was packed with celebs.

Gayle says she was totally surprised when her best friends surprised her with a birthday party at Ci Siamo restaurant in Manhattan ... she thought she was going to a holiday party.

For Gayle, the highlight was Stephen and Oprah dancing to Beyoncé's hit "CUFF IT" ... namely, Stephen doing spins on the dance floor. Yeah, there was a triple pirouette.

Stephen's dance moves went viral on social media, but Gayle tells us how he got Oprah on the dance floor with him, to begin with ... and it sounds like Stephen was pretty determined here.

Gayle says she was feeling the love from all her friends and family in attendance ... but the best part was Stephen showing up and showing out!!!