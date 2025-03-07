Lauren Sanchez Shares First Meeting of All-Female Blue Origin Crew

Play video content

Lauren Sanchez says the ladies going to space with her will be able to inspire the world with their experiences ... 'cause they are all storytellers who can share the profound impact back on Earth.

The former entertainment reporter shared a little behind-the-scenes clip of her first meeting with pop star Katy Perry, journalist and host Gayle King, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil-rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn ... the first all-female heading to the edge of space in a Blue Origin rocket this spring.

Sanchez says this group was chosen because they're all storytellers ... who can share their experience with people and inspire the next generation of trailblazers.

Lauren then shared a video of her Zoom meeting with the five other women ... including a part where she officially called them all a "crew," and Gayle admitted she's still a bit nervous about the launch.

LS says they're all going to come back with a profound love for Earth ... which she says she hopes they'll use to inspire the next generation.

Once the call ends, Lauren bangs on the table .... saying she's so excited to go to space with all these women.

Lauren announced the mission last week on her Instagram ... and, Gayle told the world on "CBS Mornings" about the 11th human flight for the New Shepard program, which takes passengers 62 miles above Earth to the Kármán line, the boundary that separates our atmosphere from space.

