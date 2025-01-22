Lauren Sanchez Responds to Whitney Cummings Roasting Inauguration Look

Even After You Called My Outfit 'Cheap'

Lauren Sanchez is taking the high road after comedian Whitney Cummings roasted her Inauguration Day look ... calling the all-white ensemble "cheap."

Here's what went down ... after Lauren chose to wear a white Alexander McQueen pantsuit and matching lace bra to Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony Monday, Whitney provided her unfiltered opinions on the headline-making look.

Whitney told her followers she wasn't "gonna hate on" the outfit, which prompted a notable double take from Mark Zuckerberg at the event ... but then went on to call the ensemble cheap-looking.

However, WC defended the fashion failure wasn't exactly Lauren's fault ... given white lace tends to always look low-priced, even if it was crafted by a designer.

She added ... "We've all bought, like, a cute white lace bra and you take your shirt off and … it always looks like you've been trafficked."

Whitney further laid into the outfit by comparing the top to something offered on Temu ... a low-price online marketplace known for its questionable styles.

Lauren has since responded to the criticism ... offering up a simple heart emoji in the comments on Whitney's upload.

While it's unclear if Jeff Bezos' fiancée is cosigning Whitney's commentary about white lace being a "scam," it's clear she's unbothered by the roast ... in which Whitney said a number of nice things about Lauren, too.

Specifically, Whitney applauded Lauren for being a sound businesswoman and suggested she's more relatable following her fashion misstep.