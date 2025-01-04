Lauren Sanchez Brings Billionaire Barbie Style to St. Barts in Hot Pink Dress
Lauren Sanchez Billionaire Barbie Chic ... Hot Pink Dress in St. Barts!!!
Lauren Sanchez doesn't need to wait until Wednesday to wear pink ... pulling off a Barbie-chic dress while enjoying an island vacay to kick off her new year.
The former entertainment reporter was walking around Gustavia, St. Barts, earlier this week in the form-fitting dress ... cut out at the sides, revealing her tan skin underneath.
The dress ends pretty high on her legs ... more of a summer number than one worn in the dead of winter -- though St. Barts has gorgeous weather year-round, to be fair.
No Jeff Bezos during Lauren's shopping trip ... but, she was joined by pal October Gonzalez, the wife of Tony Gonzalez ... the former NFL star -- and Lauren's ex-husband.
The pair of pals hit up a few luxury stores down in the country ... including Prada, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton as they strolled along the port.
As you may remember ... Sanchez and Gonzalez have nailed co-parenting their son -- celebrating their son Nikko's college graduation with their respective significant others over summer.
Now, they're enjoying full-on vacations together ... hanging out on the yacht as a group earlier this week.
Sanchez is certainly kicking off the new year right ... and, is looking pretty in pink while doing it!