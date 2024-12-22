Jeff Bezos Slams Media for False Lauren Sanchez Wedding Story

Jeff Bezos was triggered Sunday after reading stories that he was tying the knot with his fiancee Lauren Sanchez next weekend in Aspen.

Bezos launched Trump style at the media, saying, "This whole thing is completely false - none of this is happening. The old adage, 'don't believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been."

But he wasn't done ... "Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on."

The story that circulated was that Bezos and Sanchez were sealing the deal at Kevin Costner's Aspen ranch. And, the report went on to say Bezos rented out the swanky sushi joint, Matsuhisa, for an up to 180-guest reception. BTW, he could have rented out the restaurant -- he has the cash -- but he's sayin' it's not for a wedding celebration.