Lauren Sanchez's Former Yoga Instructor Seems to Take Shot at Her with New Book

Lauren Sanchez's former yoga instructor is pulling a Taylor Swift by turning her riff with Jeff Bezos' fiancée into art ... dropping a new children's book that seemingly takes a shot at the reporter.

Sources close to Alanna Zabel -- the yoga teacher suing Lauren for allegedly ripping off her book idea -- tells TMZ ... she is channeling the pop star with the release of her new children's book, titled "Sticky the Fly's Web of Lies," amid the ongoing feud.

Remember, Lauren's main character in the book Alanna sued over -- titled "The Fly Who Flew to Space" -- was also about an insect ... so, the first parallel is hard to miss.

You can read most of the book on Zabel's website ... but, the basic gist here is -- Sticky Fly is a fly who goes around stealing from the other insects in the kingdom and ultimately has to apologize for all her lies. Sources tell us the Sticky Fly is based on LS here ... as the character takes credit for others' hard work -- like what Alanna has accused Lauren of doing.

We're told the character of Azra the Spider is supposed to be Alanna ... since the character falls victim to the Sticky Fly's lies.

Obviously, Lauren's name is never dropped here ... but, the similarities between the book and the unfolding feud are pretty undeniable.

It's unclear if Lauren and Alanna have had any contact since the drama first made headlines, but we're told the yoga instructor was "devastated" by the betrayal -- which is why she's ready to share her story.

Still, we should note that there have been more than a dozen other children's books published this year where the main character is either an insect or goes to space ... so, it really could've just been parallel thinking.