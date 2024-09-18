Lauren Sanchez Sued by Yoga Instructor Over Children's Book

Lauren Sanchez has a hot yoga instructor ... so hot she's suing the future Mrs. Bezos over her recently-released children's book.

Alanna Zabel claims in a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, she was Lauren's yoga instructor from 2007-2010. Zabel says in 2022, she reached out to LS, sharing a book concept about a cat that flies to Mars. She says she contacted Lauren in part because they had previously discussed a partnership to write a children's book -- "Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars."

According to the suit, proceeds from the book would go to Bezos Earth Fund and Bezos Academy.

Zabel says she actually published the book in late 2022, and in January 2023, Lauren announced she planned to write a children's book about a fly that flies to space.

Zabel says it's a blatant rip-off and done in retaliation for her resigning as her yoga instructor years before. Zabel says she quit because of Lauren's "continual and outrageous acts of jealousy."

Now in the lawsuit, which Zabel filed without an attorney, she does not specify what those alleged "acts of jealousy," from 14 years ago, were ... except to claim Lauren "has always demonstrated a desire to appear like [Zabel], an authentic, independent, free-spirited, hard working and public service oriented yoga instructor."

Lauren's book, which was released this month -- "A Fly Who Flew to Space" -- contains over 60% of similar content and story, according to the lawsuit.

It is worth noting there have been more than a dozen other children's books published this year where the main character is either an insect or goes to space -- so, hardly seems like a unique concept.

Zabel says the "betrayal and theft" caused her severe emotional harm.