Bernie Sanders Slams Jeff Bezos for Dinner With Trump as Amazon Workers Strike

Bernie Sanders is calling out Jeff Bezos to get his priorities straight, slamming the Amazon founder for his dinner with Donald Trump ... as some workers at the company went on strike at multiple locations across the U.S. Thursday.

In an X post Thursday, Bernie came for Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's double date at Mar-a-Lago with Trump and Melania Wednesday night, and accuses him of engaging in illegal union-busting.

He also sent a direct message to Amazon in the same post, urging them to follow the law and negotiate a fair contract with the Teamsters.

Play video content FreedomNewsTV

Delivery drivers at 7 Amazon facilities -- in New York, California, Illinois and Georgia -- went on strike Thursday, backed by the Teamsters union to pressure the company into a labor agreement. The workers authorized the strikes and hit the picket line after Amazon ignored the union's Sunday deadline for contract negotiations.