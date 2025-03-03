Jeff Bezos Crashes Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba & Sydney Sweeney's Oscars Pic

Sofia Vergara pulled off an absolutely smoking Oscars night snapshot -- Jessica Alba, Sydney Sweeney and herself ... well, she almost did, until Jeff Bezos got in the way!

Sofia was rocking a gown with some dangerous peek-a-boo cutouts at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, and she made the rounds taking tons of pics with her very attractive friends ... including Heidi Klum and Ricky Martin.

Play video content Instagram / @sofiavergara

She managed to get those hot shots cleanly -- no interference from bystanders -- but when the group shot of every guy's fantasies started to take shape, things went south.

Sofia, Jessica and Sydney came together ... all looking stunning, of course, and then Bezos steps into the shot, too. To be fair, the ladies all seemed fine with JB's presence, but we're pretty sure a large segment of their fans woulda preferred him to exit stage left!

We're just sayin' ... sometimes it's alright to let your fiancée take a pic on her own, Jeff. The smokeshow trio plus Lauren Sanchez in a skintight gown with serious cleavage would've been just fine.