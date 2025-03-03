All-Female Best Short Doc Oscar Winners Show Off Trophy & Give Advice

Play video content TMZ.com

The Oscars weren’t just about the big-time names -- celebrations were widespread, and we caught up with the winners of one major category who seized the moment to drop some solid advice for the next gen.

Check it out -- Molly O'Brien, Lisa Remington, and the rest of the crew were all smiles, proudly dangling their Oscar out of their car window, shouting to us from the rooftops that they won Best Documentary Short Film for "The Only Girl in the Orchestra."

They told us they were an all-women team, making their win even more historic -- and you’ve got to check out the vid, because they also dropped some major wisdom on what it takes for female filmmakers to thrive in the industry.

Clearly, it was a massive night for them, with Selena Gomez announcing their big win onstage in front of Hollywood’s finest, giving a well-deserved shout-out to their hard work and dedication.