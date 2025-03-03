Kieran Culkin Says Wife Owes Him 2 More Kids For Becoming Oscar Winner

Play video content Clip Courtesy A.M.P.A.S.© 2025

Kieran Culkin hinted he's about to be booked and busy ... in bed! The actor claimed his wife owes him two more children as part of a deal they made contingent on him winning an Oscar, which he secured at Sunday's show.

He put his wife Jazz Charton on the spot last night as he accepted his first-ever Academy Award for his supporting performance in "A Real Pain" onstage at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre ... reminding her about the deal they made back in 2024 about having a third kid.

Apparently, she promised him a third child if he won an Emmy -- not thinking he would. He ended up taking home the trophy for best actor for HBO’s "Succession" in 2024.

That's when he claimed he told her he actually wants four. Her response? Win an Oscar! Jazz played along ... cracking up in her seat while nodding her head to confirm the story.

KC playfully pressed his wife to deliver on their deal as he wrapped up his speech, saying ... "I just have this to say to you, Jazz — love of my life, ye of little faith — no pressure. I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again, and let’s get cracking on those kids. What do you say?"

Jazz -- unable to hold in her laughter -- didn't seem too excited about the situation as she mouthed an unmistakable, "No!"

The pair currently have two kiddos: daughter Kinsey, 6, and son Wilder, 3.