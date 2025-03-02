Halle Berry Kisses Adrien Brody at Oscars, Throwback to Viral 2003 Moment

Halle Berry got her kiss back from Adrien Brody ... planting one on the Academy Award winner's lips in a callback to a viral moment during the 2003 ceremony.

The two stars hit the Oscars red carpet Sunday night ... and, in the middle of one of Brody's many interviews, Berry interrupted -- and pulled the star in for a passionate embrace.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Unphased, Brody kissed her back ... before the two broke apart and hugged. Halle then told the assembled crowd that she "had to pay him back."

If you don't remember ... back in 2003, Adrien won his first Oscar for "The Pianist" -- an award Halle, who won Best Actress in 2001 for "Monster's Ball," presented to him.

When he got up onstage, instead of taking the award Brody took Berry into his arms ... and kissed her live onstage,

It's a pretty memorable moment from the ceremony's 97 years running ... and, it looks like Halle finally got to return the favor more than 20 years later.

Of course, Adrien is up for Best Actor again for his role in "The Brutalist" ... and, many believe he's the favorite to take home the trophy.