Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Laugh Together During Paintball Outing

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are laughing their way through co-parenting ... clearly enjoying each other's company while skipping the Oscars for paintball.

The Hollywood exes were spotted hanging out Sunday ... and, check out the pics 'cause Ben's got the biggest grin on his face -- loving every minute with Jenn.

The two are carrying a lot of gear with them -- unclear if they actually went shooting or if they were just waiting for their kids to finish up. We don't know if they were with Violet, Seraphina, Samuel or all three Sunday.

The duo didn't seem to be sporting the necessary masks ... so, perhaps they didn't go all Daredevil and Elektra on their three kiddos and their underage friends.

As you know ... Ben and Jenn spend a lot of time together despite finalizing their divorce back in 2018 -- regularly doing charity work and attending school events for their three children.

When Ben was evacuated from his home during the Pacific Palisades wildfire, he was spotted racing to get to Garner and their kids ... a worried look stretched across his face.

Even though Ben Affleck's officially divorced from Jennifer Lopez -- once again a single man, we've been told many times by sources that he and Garner are just friends ... and, she's still in a relationship with investment CEO John C. Miller.

