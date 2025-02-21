Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Now Officially Divorced

It is open season for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ... marriage season, that is, because the exes are now officially divorced.

We're not saying J Lo's ready to walk down the aisle for a 5th time just yet, but as of Thursday they are both able to get married again.

Here's the deal ... TMZ broke the story when Ben and Jen filed their divorce settlement with the court on January 6, but after getting the judge's stamp of approval, they weren't officially single until February 20.

It doesn't appear either's been watching the calendar for this change -- J Lo's made it clear she's taking time to heal and focus on herself ... while Ben's been preoccupied with the odd parade of law enforcement outside his Brentwood pad.

Neither's been seen out on with anyone new -- so, maybe they were waiting.

As we reported, Ben and J Lo did not have a prenup when they tied the knot in 2022. It took about 5 months, but they sorted out all their community property -- money from all their projects during the marriage -- and reached an agreement on the $60 million Bev Hills home they bought together.