John Candy's Son Chris Says Dad Would've Been Blown Away by His Dunkin' SB Ad

Chris Candy has a pretty good feeling about how his legendary dad, John Candy, would’ve reacted to his Dunkin' Super Bowl ad cameo ... and he clued TMZ in.

The late comedy star was also a die-hard football fan -- even co-owning the Toronto Argonauts -- so Chris tells TMZ his father would’ve been immensely proud and blown away by his part in the star-studded commercial during the big game.

Chris admits he had no idea he’d booked a Super Bowl commercial -- only weeks later, after production kept getting delayed by wildfires, did he realize how huge it was when he finally showed up on set ... and stars were all over the place, including Ben Affleck, who also directed the spot.

Chris says he didn't know Ben was turning the ad into a mini film -- letting us know the movie star was stretched real thin ... 'cause he was pulling double duty!

Still, Chris managed to snag a moment with Ben when the cameras weren’t rolling, and they had a nice little chat where CC was able to introduce himself ... and thank Ben for such a huge opportunity.

As for his Hollywood roots, Chris says he kept quiet about being John’s son -- until word got out on set, and suddenly peeps wanted to share how much they loved his dad, who sadly died of a heart attack in 1994.