Ben Affleck Teases 'The DunKings' Comeback for Superbowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday’s shaping up to be a touchdown for Ben Affleck -- 'cause looks like he’s back in the game with The DunKings!

Peep these pics of Ben in L.A. Wednesday, pulling up with a Dunkin’ "DunKings" tracksuit in hand, and later slipping it on -- basically doing everything but officially confirming he's back for another sweet campaign.

To keep the Dunkin' love flowing, Ben had his go-to cup of the good stuff in hand -- and with a sweet $10-mil paycheck last year, it’s no surprise he seems all-in for another commercial.

If you need a refresher, Ben went full Dunkin’ last year in a 30-second Super Bowl ad, working the drive-thru in the bright orange trackies with Matt Damon and Tom Brady, AKA, "The DunKings."