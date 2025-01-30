Ben Affleck Teases 'The DunKings' Comeback for Superbowl Sunday
Ben Affleck Donut Miss My DunKings Comeback!!!🍩
Super Bowl Sunday’s shaping up to be a touchdown for Ben Affleck -- 'cause looks like he’s back in the game with The DunKings!
Peep these pics of Ben in L.A. Wednesday, pulling up with a Dunkin’ "DunKings" tracksuit in hand, and later slipping it on -- basically doing everything but officially confirming he's back for another sweet campaign.
To keep the Dunkin' love flowing, Ben had his go-to cup of the good stuff in hand -- and with a sweet $10-mil paycheck last year, it’s no surprise he seems all-in for another commercial.
If you need a refresher, Ben went full Dunkin’ last year in a 30-second Super Bowl ad, working the drive-thru in the bright orange trackies with Matt Damon and Tom Brady, AKA, "The DunKings."
Oh, and let’s not forget Ben’s then-wife, J Lo, also made a cameo in the ad. So, who knows what kind of delicious surprises are in store if he makes his Super Bowl comeback this year!