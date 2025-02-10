Yeezy Super Bowl Ad Approved Before Site Went Full Nazi, Not Seen Nationally

Play video content

Kanye West pulled some very expensive, very antisemitic wool over the eyes of FOX when he purchased his Super Bowl Sunday TV ad ... TMZ has learned.

The 30-second spot, which Kanye says he shot on his iPhone, shocked a lot of viewers ... seeing as how the rapper had just gone on a horrible antisemitic rant -- flatly declaring on Friday, "I'm a Nazi."

TMZ.com

Sources with direct knowledge tell us FOX actually approved the ad Friday to air Sunday in 3 markets -- L.A., Philly and Atlanta -- but that process was purely based on 2 things ... the content of the ad, and the website it was promoting, yeezy.com.

We're told the video of Ye -- sitting in a dental chair talking about his new grill and saying nothing else, but "Umm" over and over -- passed muster with FOX, and when they checked his website Friday there was nothing offensive on it ... just normal Yeezy athletic and athleisure gear.

At some point on Sunday, though, he reduced the site offerings to just one item ... a white T-shirt with a big swastika on the chest.

The fact Ye was spewing all sorts of hate on social media late last week did not come into play -- we're told FOX approved the ad purely on the basis of its content.