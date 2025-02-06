Kanye West Earns Lil RT Mom Approval for A.I. Sample on 'Bully'

Kanye West shocked his longtime fan base when he unveiled plans to use A.I. on his new "Bully" album ... but the artist whose vocals he's sampling is perfectly in tune with the rollout!!!

Midway into his new interview with Justin LaBoy, Ye previewed a track that used artificial intelligence to transform his own voice into 10-year-old trap rapper Lil RT's voice to complete the track!!! 🤖

Lil RT's momager Yaya and lawyer Vince Phillips tell TMZ Hip Hop that Lil RT and his team just found out about the "collab" a couple days ago, after the interview was premiered at Ye's Grammys party on Sunday.

People began forwarding the song snippet to Lil RT and his team, and the next day Kanye's team reached out to make it official!!!

Yaya adds Lil RT is super excited knowing how huge a Ye look is for him on a mainstream level -- although the 10-year-old's already big on the Atlanta scene.

You may have seen the kid rapping adult topics on your timeline ... his hit song "60 Miles" -- which Ye sampled -- has amassed millions of views, and he has several more records with big numbers.

We're told Ye and RT's partnership is still in its early stages, but there will be some financial compensation.

Vince summarizes ... "There's no other way for it to go."