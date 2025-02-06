Kanye West X-Rated A.I. Pic Reverses Naked Role With Bianca Censori

Folks worried about Bianca Censori after her naked Grammys stunt are giving Kanye West a taste of what his wife went through ... courtesy of some X-rated A.I.

Check it out ... days after Ye and Bianca shook up the Grammy Awards with Mrs. West arriving in nothing but a sheer dress, a new photo is going viral -- it's reversing the nudity, depicting Ye butt naked and showing his former Yeezy architect wife in his all-black ensemble.

Whoever created the pic spared the world a vision of Ye's naughty bits ... they censored the beans and frank.

The photos quickly made the rounds online, with many applauding the image as a powerful response ... as lots of people wonder if Bianca really was a willing participant.

One X user even noted ... "I would prefer it this way!!! Let him go on display."

Despite the growing concern for Ye's wife, all outward indications are that Bianca seemed to be enjoying the spotlight Sunday outside the Grammys, and especially when she slipped into a black, sheer bodysuit for the after-party. She was smiling, singing and laughing while partying with her hubby all night.

Ye and Bianca appear to be cashing in on all the attention, too ... the rapper just filed a new trademark application for the phrase "Wife By Husband," with the filing indicating a book of sorts may be on the way.

The couple also hasn't been laying low since Sunday ... flaunting all sorts of PDA around West Hollywood.