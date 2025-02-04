Kanye West Says He Conquered The Grammys With Bianca Censori

Play video content BACKGRID

Kanye West didn't even set foot inside the building where the Grammys went down, but that little fact isn't standing in the way of him declaring victory over the award show.

Ye pulled up to a recording studio Tuesday in Los Angeles with his wife Bianca Censori by his side, and they were greeted by a ton of paparazzi ... with Kanye imploring the photogs to, "Ask me how how it was to beat the Grammys."

When paparazzi repeated the question, Kanye responded ... "We beat the Grammys."

Kanye was an invited guest at the Grammys but he never actually went inside Crypto.com arena in downtown Los Angeles, only showing up to the event outskirts for a few moments to refuse interviews and walk the red carpet with Bianca, who wore a see through dress.

Ye also answered some questions about Bianca's controversial look on his way into the studio ... though she was pretty covered up here, and looking like a nun ... at least as far as her standards are concerned.