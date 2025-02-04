Kanye West's Maybach S680 Took Layers of Chrome, 10 Days to Complete

Play video content TMZ.com

Kanye West has been bleeding the block in a pair of shiny new toys -- he enlisted his trusted car surgeon to drench a couple of 2025 Mercedes-Maybach S680s in immaculate chrome!!!

Elite Auto Network tells TMZ Hip Hop that Ye approached them in December to bring his gleaming vision to life ... to mirror his creativity -- and their result packed on a high-gloss chrome wrap with a mirror-like finish!!!

The newer Maybachs have a sticker price of around $240K, and Ye upped the value by having EAN wrap the whip in a "Conform Chrome Silver Film" ... responsible for the car's reflective sheen.

Ye's Maybach also features custom Chrome Monoblock wheels and a full mirror tint, to highlight a "liquid-metal" silhouette.

We're told the transformations took 10 days per car, which includes from purchasing the vehicle to the finished customizations.

Elite Auto Network says Ye has been their client since 2019 ... he successfully took one of the Maybachs out for a spin to the Grammys and his after-party on Sunday night.