Kanye West Co-Writer Defends Bianca Censori Against Meghan McCain

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are on the same page regarding her gratuitous displays of public nudity ... Ye's longtime pal has seen the cooperation with his own two eyes!!!

Malik Yusef tells TMZ Hip Hop that Ye and Bianca's marriage union is strong and they make decisions together ... which includes her deciding to get buck naked on the Grammys red carpet!!!

Neither Ye nor Malik won the Grammys they were nominated for on Sunday, but the Internet determined Bianca stole the show -- something the megastar rapper had no problem bragging about this morning.