Kanye West Co-Writer Defends Bianca Censori Against Meghan McCain
Malik Yusef Bianca's Nudity Is Her Own Choice Meghan McCain Is Uncomfortable With Herself!!!
Kanye West and Bianca Censori are on the same page regarding her gratuitous displays of public nudity ... Ye's longtime pal has seen the cooperation with his own two eyes!!!
Malik Yusef tells TMZ Hip Hop that Ye and Bianca's marriage union is strong and they make decisions together ... which includes her deciding to get buck naked on the Grammys red carpet!!!
Neither Ye nor Malik won the Grammys they were nominated for on Sunday, but the Internet determined Bianca stole the show -- something the megastar rapper had no problem bragging about this morning.
Malik says anyone uncomfortable with Bianca is likely uncomfortable with themselves ... particularly Meghan McCain, who claimed Ye's wifey is looking like a hostage nowadays. Watch the video to see what Malik has to say about Meghan's stance.
Malik's "Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Vol 1" was nominated for Best Spoken Word, and he's coming in hot for '25 ... working on Kanye's upcoming "Bully" album, which drops on North West's birthday!!!