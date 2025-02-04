Kanye West Posts Nearly Nude Photo of Bianca Censori After Grammys Shocker

Kanye West is continuing to blitz the media with more images of his nearly naked wife ... the rapper posted a new pic to Instagram showing Bianca Censori posing in a see-through black bodysuit.

Following Sunday's eye-popping Grammys red carpet stunt, Ye uploaded the IG photo of Bianca on Monday and, of course, it didn't leave much to the imagination.

Check it out ... no need for an explanation other than Bianca was modeling Ye's Yeezy women's clothing line -- and we use the word "clothing" sparingly in Bianca's case.

But, it was Ye's second IG snap that got everyone talking ... which displayed Bianca's black sheer bodysuit with an image in the fabric of what many people online saw as a strange face.

One person wrote in the comments, "Anyone see the face? Am I tripping? Is there a face right there second photo?"

Another person remarked, "There’s a face in there… looks like it’s trying to escape."

Others believed it was Bianca, saying, "It's his wife! She trapped." Another person wrote they were creeped out by the image.

Of course, this all follows Ye and Bianca's shocking appearance on the red carpet Sunday night at the Grammys in Los Angeles.

Many won't soon forget seeing Bianca drop the coat she was wearing to reveal her nude body as Kanye stood next to her — as the paparazzi frantically shot photos of her.

