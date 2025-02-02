Kanye West Was Not Escorted Out of Grammys By Cops Despite Reports

Kanye West and Bianca Censori made quite the splash on the Grammys red carpet ... and while several reports claim their antics got them booted, TMZ has learned that's not the case.

A source close to the Recording Academy tells TMZ ... Kanye was an invited guest -- nominated for Best Rap Song this year -- and he wasn't forcibly removed from the event.

We're told he walked the red carpet, got in his car of his own volition and then left ... police and Grammys security never got involved.

We reached out to police just to see if they ever got a call about the incident BTW ... and our law enforcement sources say no one ever complained about Censori's revealing ensemble.

In case you missed it ... Kanye and Bianca stopped by Crypto.com Arena Sunday afternoon -- and, BC stripped down to a completely see through shirt that left nothing to the imagination.

Worth noting ... Kanye hadn't attended the Grammys since 2015, and -- with the antisemitic comments he made back in 2022 -- it was shocking to see him there.

Play video content TMZ.com

Worth noting ... Ye was surrounded by a few security guys during his appearance -- though it seems now that they weren't working for the Recording Academy.

Tons of people took pics ... and, Kanye and Bianca were then spotted leaving -- with several outlets reporting they were told to hit the road.