Kanye West Jets Back to L.A., Crashes at A$AP Rocky's House Amid Trial

Kanye West is back on U.S. turf after weeks of globe-trotting with Bianca Censori, and he's wasting no time reconnecting with old pals -- including A$AP Rocky.

As we know, A$AP’s been attending his high-profile assault trial downtown ... and it seems like Ye is showing support, heading straight to his friend’s L.A. crib to spend the night Thursday.

It was a long day for Ye though, 'cause earlier he was spotted cruising the city in fancy cars with his manager, John Monopoly ... and they stopped in at a West Hollywood studio.

Looks like Kanye was in a great mood, soaking up some fresh company after his time abroad with Bianca.