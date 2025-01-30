A$AP Relli Gets Into Heated Confrontation With A$AP Rocky's Defense Attorney

Why Are You Asking Me These Questions???

A$AP Rocky's trial is heating up Thursday ... 'cause his lawyer is now cross-examining his accuser, A$AP Relli -- and, the guy says he doesn't understand the questions.

Joe Tacopina kicked off the fourth day of Rocky's assault trial ... and, he started peppering Relli with questions -- starting with his life outside the alleged shooting in November 2021.

While Joe asks what seem like basic questions about whether Relli was telling the truth during his Wednesday testimony when he said he loved Rocky ... Relli repeatedly says he doesn't understand the question, asks what the questions have to do with anything, and tries to volunteer more than a "yes" or "no" answer.

The exchange got so divisive, Tacopina and Relli started raising their voices at one another ... and, the judge in the case called for a 10-minute break.

Eyewitness tells us the judge then had to explain to Relli how he's supposed to conduct himself in court after the emotional display.

Obviously, it's been a difficult week for Relli, Rocky, Rihanna and everyone else involved in the proceedings. Relli testified on Tuesday and Wednesday ... claiming his life has been a "living hell" since the alleged shooting went down.

Rocky is facing two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic weapon ... and, if convicted, he faces up to 24 years in prison. His lawyer Tacopina says the gun Rocky brought to the meeting with Relli back in 2021 is a prop gun -- therefore he couldn't have shot Relli.

BTW ... Relli's civil lawyers are also in court -- 'cause he's suing Rocky over the alleged shooting, and, he says they're there to support him.

Rihanna's been in court the last couple days to show support for her man ... and, today she's dressed to the nines in a white top with a black skinny tie and large gold hoop earrings.