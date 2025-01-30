Rihanna Rocks White Top, Gold Hoops at A$AP Rocky Trial

Rihanna's standing by her man in court ... arriving for the fourth day of A$AP Rocky's trial in his assault case in a fashionable outfit.

The singer-songwriter's sitting in the gallery in between Rocky's mother and sister ... wearing a white top with a pair of big gold hoop earrings.

She's letting her hair down, parting it to the right ... looking at people when they talk -- no mask and no glasses on in the court. Rocky arrived at the courthouse in an all-black suit this morning ... but, he and RiRi appeared to pull up separately, just like they did yesterday. They did leave together on Wednesday though.

Rihanna's apparently famished too ... snacking on some kind of bar or brownie while waiting for proceedings to kick off. Unclear if she missed breakfast to get to the trial or if she's stress eating -- but, it's definitely no Giorgio Baldi.

We're told Rihanna looks more relaxed today than yesterday -- it's a much smaller crowd in the courtroom today -- but, she's also all business ... not cracking a smile or giggling at jokes others in the room find amusing. No photogs have been able to get RiRi on camera so far.

Of course, we told you Rihanna planned to attend the trial this week ... and, pulled up yesterday too -- sitting in the front row of the gallery while A$AP Relli, the man accusing Rocky of shooting him, testified.

Text messages sent between Rocky and Relli were presented to the court ... and, Relli also revealed his life has been a "living hell" since the alleged shooting in 2021.

Rocky is facing two charges of assault with an automatic firearm -- and, if convicted, Rocky faces up to 24 years in prison.

Joe Tacopina -- Rocky's defense attorney -- has maintained Rocky couldn't shoot Relli ... 'cause the gun he had in his hand on the night of the alleged assault was actually a prop gun.