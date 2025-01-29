Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Enjoy Night Out in L.A. Amid Assault Trial

Play video content BACKGRID

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren't going to let his assault trial stop them from having some fun, as the couple was seen out and about after the rapper's long day in court.

The famous duo hit the town for dinner at Verse, a swanky L.A. restaurant. Rihanna is generous with her time, offering to sign records for a man waiting outside -- and her interaction with him is hilarious. The grapher tells her that he wants to get Ri's autograph tattooed on his hand, and she tells him that's a bad idea.

A$AP is seen in the same outfit he had on in court ... wearing a white collared shirt, paired with a nice black tie and tan trench coat.

RiRi is showing her support, at least when it comes to fashion, by also rocking a trench coat, coupled with a denim buttoned-up shirt and a fresh pair of jeans.

As we reported, Rihanna could be in for a big day, as she's planning to make her debut in court on Wednesday. Of course, if she does attend, all eyes will be on the superstar who knows how to make a big entrance. We're told she'll be sitting in the gallery with the general public.

The trial is heating up ... on Tuesday, Rocky's accuser A$AP Relli took the stand and recounted the moment Rocky allegedly pulled a gun on him during their dispute in 2021.

A$AP is pleading not guilty and has rejected a plea deal, after being charged with 2 felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He faces a maximum of 24 years in prison, if convicted.