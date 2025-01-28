A$AP Rocky's Ex-Friend A$AP Relli Testifies, 'Can't Believe He Pulled Gun On Me'

Play video content

A$AP Rocky's alleged victim, and former friend, says he couldn't believe Rocky would pull a gun on him, and he boldly dared him to pull the trigger.

A$AP Relli took the stand Tuesday in the rapper's assault trial, and recounted the moment he first saw the gun Rocky allegedly pulled on him during their heated 2021 arguemnt.

Relli, whose government name is Terell Ephron, told the jury it all unfolded very quickly, and upon seeing the gun he blurted out, "You better use that s**t, what the f**k you got a gun for?"

He testified, "I was willing to die for my respect. If this is what you want to do, I still have my dignity."

He says the day before the alleged shooting he was present for a phone call between Rocky and A$AP Bari where Rocky talked crap about him with Bari -- and his friendship with Rocky, which started in high school, had deteriorated.

The next day, Relli claims Rocky started blowing up his phone while he was asleep -- which was unusual because he claims Rocky rarely reached out to him -- and he woke up to a FaceTime from Rocky.

Relli claims Rocky had texted him, "Let's get to it ... stop ducking my calls" ... while he was asleep, which he interpreted as Rocky wanting beef.

He claims Rocky asked him where he was, made him show the Hollywood hotel where he was staying and showed up shortly with 2 "goons" by his side. While they argued, he says Rocky pulled the gun from his waistband and pulled the trigger ... with a bullet grazing Relli's knuckles.

As for Rocky's attorney claiming the gun was a movie prop and could not fire the ammo found on the scene -- Relli testified he's never seen Rocky with a prop gun, or any gun, for that matter, prior to that day.

Court ended for the day with Relli still on the stand, so expect more testimony Wednesday morning ... when, as TMZ first reported, Rihanna, Rocky's partner and mother of his 2 kids, will be seated in the gallery to support her man.

Rocky is charged with 2 felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and is facing a maximum of 24 years in prison, if convicted. He pleaded not guilty and has already rejected a plea deal.

Joe Tacopina, Rocky's attorney, has called Relli's allegations bogus ... claiming Relli is trying to extort Rocky.