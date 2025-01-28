Rihanna Plans to Attend A$AP Rocky Criminal Trial Wednesday

Rihanna is throwing her full support behind A$AP Rocky .... because she's planning on showing up Wednesday for his Los Angeles criminal trial, TMZ has learned.

Of course, RiRi will cause quite the stir when she makes her grand entrance at the downtown L.A. courthouse, with a circus-like media atmosphere surrounding the high drama. We're told plans could change, but right now RiRi is slated to attend.

And while it's unclear what testimony will be heard Wednesday in court, RiRi will likely be sitting in the gallery with all the regular folks, which should be an interesting visual in and of itself.

The superstar has already factored into the early parts of the trial. Last week, TMZ broke the story ... Rihanna was a key element in the jury selection process as potential jurors were questioned whether they're fans of the singer or bought her Fenty merchandise.

Prosecutors and Rocky's high-powered defense attorney, Joe Tacopina, recognize RiRi could sway the votes of possible jurors even though -- legally speaking -- she's not supposed to have an effect. But jurors are only human ... and we are talking about RiRi.

Rihanna's expected court appearance Wednesday comes as her partner stands trial for allegedly shooting his former friend A$AP Relli in a heated argument on a Hollywood sidewalk in 2021.

The D.A. slapped Rocky with two felony charges of assault with a firearm following his 2022 arrest at LAX after he returned home from Barbados.

But Tacopina says Relli's claims are all BS and just an attempt at extorting his famous client.