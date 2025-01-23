A$AP Rocky Jury Selected, 7 Women and 5 Men but No Black Jurors
A$AP Rocky will be judged by a jury of his peers in his felony assault trial -- but none of those peers are Black.
Jury selection in Rocky's trial for allegedly shooting A$AP Relli just wrapped up in downtown L.A., and the gender split is 7 women and 5 men. What's kinda odd, considering L.A.'s population, is there's not a single Black juror.
Keep in mind, both Rocky and the alleged victim are African-American. The jurors are white, Asian and Hispanic. Four alternate jurors who were selected are all women ... and not Black.
For what it's worth, Judge Mark Arnold, who is white, will oversee the trial.
As we first reported, during the selection process prospective jurors were asked -- among other things -- if they're fans of Rihanna, with whom Rocky has 2 kids.
While Rihanna fandom was a concern, it would appear neither side was worried about race being a factor in this case ... A$AP Rocky's attorneys and prosecutors had equal say over which jurors were picked.
The trial is set to begin Friday morning, and TMZ will be following it every step of the way. Rocky was charged in 2022 with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He pled not guilty and was released on bond.
Remember, Rocky's gambling big time with this trial. Prosecutors offered him a plea deal that came with a 180-day county jail sentence, although he would have served much less than that due to jail overcrowding. He rejected that deal, and now faces the possibility of up to 24 years in state prison if he's found guilty.