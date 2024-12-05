Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Appear Affectionate at NYC Awards Show, Video

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating for years, and it certainly shows because they're now super comfy and very loving with each other in the public eye.

Play video content TMZ.com

Just check out video, obtained by TMZ, which captures the singing icon and the rap star attending Wednesday night's 38th Footwear News Achievement Awards in NYC.

The event celebrates the most influential people in the footwear biz — and A$AP snagged a Collaboration of the Year Award with Puma for their work together.

Back to A$AP and Rihanna ... the two posed for pics after A$AP accepted his winning statue — and they looked head over heels for one another.

A$AP pressed up against Rihanna's back and wrapped his arm around her tummy with the two smiling broadly.

At another point, they stood at a table during the ceremony, kissing and giving each other high fives.

A$AP was also filmed joking around with Rihanna as she snapped a photo of him with her cell phone camera.

As we previously reported, the couple officially started dating in 2020 and have been going strong ever since.

A$AP and Rihanna also share two boys -- RZA, 2, and Riot, 1 -- but the lovers still haven't tied the knot.