Rihanna Reignites Retirement Rumors, Says God Had Plans for Her Outside Music

Rihanna's adding more fuel to the retirement rumor fire ... sparking fan speculation online after a recent appearance in Barbados -- where she admitted music got the world's attention, but the Good Lord has more elaborate plans for her.

The singer-songwriter was in her home country Thursday night for a Fenty Beauty event ... and, she grabbed the mic to make an impassioned speech about her career trajectory ... mentioning music opened doors for her but God had plans outside of the art form for her.

RiRi says she's been able to do things she never imagined because of her platform ... creating in ways that are very sincere and organic to the things she's truly passionate about.

She says creating in this way -- through Fenty -- doesn't even feel like a job ... and bringing it to her home feels even better.

Since Rihanna's iconic Super Bowl performance in 2023 -- when she revealed to the world she was pregnant with her second child -- she hasn't performed much. She did take a huge amount of cash for a brief set at a lavish pre-wedding bash in India earlier this year.

Rihanna diehards will know she hasn't released an album in 8 years ... so, it wouldn't totally surprise anyone if Rihanna decides she's done with the recording studio.

Rihanna has remained laser-focused on her brand in recent years ... posting just yesterday in support of her brand Butta Drop in a clip where a woman rubbed her booty down with the whipped oil body cream.

No official word on retirement yet ... we've reached out to Rihanna's team to see if her fans are making a mountain out of a molehill.