Rihanna Posts Tongue-in-Cheek Video with Fenty Beauty Ad at Bus Stop

Rihanna's taking the bus around town ... or at, least pretending to in order to advertise her Fenty Beauty brand -- 'cause she was hanging out at a bus stop with a huge poster of her behind her.

The singer-songwriter shared a video full of different pictures of the star lounging at a bus stop ... with a Fenty Beauty advertisement positioned strategically in the background.

Check out the pics ... Rihanna's just chilling, joking that she's just trying to catch a ride while bumping her famous brand.

As we've told you, Rihanna's heavily focused on her brand ... posting videos and pics of her scantily clad, modeling the products.

In fact, she seems so focused on her business interests she's completely left music behind ... recently telling an assembled crowd that music got the world's attention, but God had other, bigger plans for her.

She was at an event in her home country Barbados when she made the comment late last week ... unclear if she's still there -- but, no matter what, she looks like she's enjoying a little R&R.