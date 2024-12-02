Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Couple Up at London Fashion Awards

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are looking like real fashion killers over in England ... turning heads at the London Fashion Awards.

The "Love On The Brain" singer and the "Fashion Killa" rapper are at Monday's event across the pond, looking absolutely spectacular ... with RiRi commanding all the attention with her furry blue outfit.

Rihanna and A$AP are at Royal Albert Hall to accept his cultural innovator award ... and reports from the UK say the couple showed up fashionably late.

Not to be outdone, Julia Fox and Jodie Turner-Smith are turning heads too ... Julia's showing lots of skin in an all-white getup that's heavy on the makeup.

Other celebs piling into the event include singer Joe Jonas and fashion designer Tom Ford ... plus Nicola Coughlan.

Rebel Wilson's in the house too ... click through the gallery to see all the celebrity style.